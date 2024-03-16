Former UNESCO Official Highlights Global Development As Severely Impaired

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Former Chairman of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Council for the
Development of Communication, Walter Fust, underscores the world's
dire state of development, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the panel session titled "Regional Perspectives: The
European Union and its Neighbors" at the XI Global Baku Forum, Fust
highlighted the pressing need for prioritizing between security and
development.
He emphasized that while risk management is acknowledged as an
imperative, effective control over it remains elusive.
The XI Global Baku Forum convenes representatives from numerous
countries and prestigious international organizations, with over
350 guests from more than 70 countries participating. The forum,
scheduled until March 16, serves as a platform for global
discussions on a myriad of issues, including climate change, food
security, nuclear safety, security concerns, and prospects for
peace in a fractured world.
Additionally, discussions at the forum cover topics such as the
role of military and economic alliances in global governance,
regional perspectives, youth policy, resilience-building against
global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration
issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in
the age of drones and cyberweapons.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.