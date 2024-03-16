Former UNESCO Official Highlights Global Development As Severely Impaired

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Former Chairman of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Council for the Development of Communication, Walter Fust, underscores the world's dire state of development, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the panel session titled "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors" at the XI Global Baku Forum, Fust highlighted the pressing need for prioritizing between security and development.

He emphasized that while risk management is acknowledged as an imperative, effective control over it remains elusive.

The XI Global Baku Forum convenes representatives from numerous countries and prestigious international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 countries participating. The forum, scheduled until March 16, serves as a platform for global discussions on a myriad of issues, including climate change, food security, nuclear safety, security concerns, and prospects for peace in a fractured world.

Additionally, discussions at the forum cover topics such as the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, youth policy, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.