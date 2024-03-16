ITU's Deputy Secretary-General Highlights Significant Surge In Frequency Of Natural Disasters Over Past Five Decades

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The frequency of natural disasters has increased many times over
the past 50 years, Deputy Secretary General of the International
Telecommunication Union (ITU) Tomas Lamanauskas said during the XI
Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
He emphasized the escalating occurrence of natural calamities,
noting that presently, there is an average of one medium-sized or
large-scale natural disaster daily, a figure projected to increase
to 1.5 per day by 2030.
Lamanauskas underscored the vulnerability of digital resilience,
referring to the digital infrastructure connecting global networks.
He cited a recent incident on March 14, where a major cable along
the West African coast was damaged, resulting in substantial
internet disruptions in several West African nations. Nearly 99
percent of global traffic traverses through these networks.
The XI Global Baku Forum, hosting representatives from numerous
countries and esteemed international organizations, including over
350 guests from more than 70 countries, aims to engage in
comprehensive discussions on various global issues. These
discussions encompass the outcomes of COP28, preparations for
COP29, emerging threats to the global order, security concerns,
peace-building efforts amidst a fragmented world, and solutions to
challenges confronting humanity.
Additionally, topics include conflicts, mega-threats like
climate change, food security, and nuclear proliferation, as well
as discussions on military and economic alliances, regional
dynamics, youth policies, resilience-building strategies,
inequality, resource scarcity, migration, artificial intelligence,
and novel security paradigms in the era of drones and
cyberwarfare.
