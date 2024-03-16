Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomes the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adoption of a resolution on measures to face Islamophobia.
CAIRO -- Somali Army troops eliminate seven leaders and members of "al-khawarej" militia in a planned military operation.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose by 64 cents to reach USD 85.03 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 84.39 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) says.
WASHINGTON -- The United States and the European Union emphasize their mutual commitment to maintain solid support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's schemes.
