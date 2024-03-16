(MENAFN- IANS) Sara Ali Khan reveals what she would steal from 'Murder Mubarak' cast *Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) *The Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming release 'Murder Mubarak', has shared what she would steal from her fellow cast members if she was a kleptomaniac. 'Murder Mubarak' is an official adaptation of the murder-mystery novel, 'Club You To Death' by Anuja Chauhan also stars Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar. Recently, the cast of the film and the director Homi Adajania appeared on IMDb's original series 'Burning Questions' to talk about their film Murder Mubarak. When asked what she would steal from the cast of Murder Mubarak if she were a kleptomaniac in real life just like her character in the film, Sara said,“I think I would take Tisca (Chopra) ma'am's bilingual eloquence. Yeah, it's amazing. I think Lolo's (Karisma Kapoor) infectious energy while singing. Sanjay sir's selflessness. I admire Vijay's versatility. I'd covet Homi sir's patience, and Suhail's undiscovered talent. From Dimple aunty, I would steal her timeless beauty and her hair. And from Pankaj sir, I would take everything he embodies”. When asked which cast member's real-life personality is closest to their character, and why, Vijay Varma responded,“I think it's me. I mean, this character is an outsider on the inside, so I feel a connection with him”. Homi Adajania added,“Yes, I agree. Akash Dogra is a bit of an underdog. Not that Vijay Varma is an underdog anymore. He once was, and he's still trying to hold onto that part of his identity. But now he's become a star, so he's the top dog.” Regarding Karisma Kapoor's character in Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania remarked,“Lolo is portraying a B-grade slasher flick, cult heroine in the film, which is quite different from her usual roles”. 'Murder Mubarak' is available to stream on Netflix. *

