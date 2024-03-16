Kerala: All Three Major Political Parties In Upbeat Mood, Confident Of Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 16 (IANS) Minutes after the Election Commission of India announced dates for the Lok Sabha polls, the three major political parties in Kerala (UDF, Left Front and NDA) have exuded confidence of their victory.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 26. The last date for filing of nominations in the state will be April 4.

The scrutiny will take place on April 5 and last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

In the 2019 general polls, the Congress led-UDF won 19 seats while the CPI(M)-led Left won one.

State Congress president and sitting Lok Sabha member from Kannur who is seeking re-election said there is absolutely no doubt about the outcome as the Congress-led UDF will be victorious.

State CPI(M) secretary M. V. Govindan said the Left is already working hard in the field.

"Our aim is to win all the 20 seats and we are ready for it. The fight in Kerala is between the Left and the Congress-led UDF. The BJP will not be able to open its account here," said M. V. Govindan.

CPI(M)-led Left convener E. P. Jayarajan said people are "just gearing to vote for all the Left candidates as they know only if the Left candidates reach Delhi will, it be good for the state."

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said there is no doubt, they will win all the 20 seats.

"People are just waiting to express their ire against the Pinarayi Vijayan government for his "inept" governance as life has become really tough. We will explain this to the electorate," said V. D. Satheesan.

Veteran IUML legislator P. K. Kunhalikutty said, "By now itself, a few poll predictions have come and it is hugely loaded in favour of the Congress-led UDF candidates and that is the reality."

State BJP president K. Surendran said it is just a matter of time as things are falling in place, and this time, the BJP is going to do exceptionally well.

Three-time sitting Congress Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, said the only problem is the delay in counting of votes as from now, we have to wait for more than two and a half months to know the future of our country.

"With regards to the election date, we do have adequate time from now till the counting date and things are looking very good," said Shashi Tharoor.

Union Minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvanathapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, "People are seeking a change as they have realised on how the BJP-led NDA government is performing in Delhi, and to experience that in this constituency, there has to be a BJP MP from here. Given my political experience, I think I am the right person."

CPI-M led Left and the Congress led UDF have announced their candidates for the polls.

While the BJP has announced 12 of their candidates and their ally BDJS four, another four more have to be announced.

With the announcement of the polls, the model code of conduct has come into being.