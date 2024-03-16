President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan, Georgia Have Become Vital Countries For Eurasia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, through our joint efforts, both countries not only drive
economic development domestically, but have also emerged as pivotal
nations within the region, and significantly, for Eurasia as a
whole,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference
with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
The head of state further noted:“The joint infrastructure
projects we have implemented hold great importance for many
countries. In the future, further steps will be taken in this
direction as well.”
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.