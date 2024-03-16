               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan, Georgia Have Become Vital Countries For Eurasia


3/16/2024 8:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, through our joint efforts, both countries not only drive economic development domestically, but have also emerged as pivotal nations within the region, and significantly, for Eurasia as a whole,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

The head of state further noted:“The joint infrastructure projects we have implemented hold great importance for many countries. In the future, further steps will be taken in this direction as well.”

