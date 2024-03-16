President: Activation Of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Will Be Beneficial For Many Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The establishment and forthcoming development of transportation
infrastructure will provide invaluable opportunities for numerous
countries. Specifically, I believe that the activation of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in an expanded capacity within the next
month or two marks a significant achievement,” President Ilham
Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of
Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
Highlighting that the railway's capacity will soon increase from
one to five million tons, the head of state emphasized that its
activation will attract the interest of many countries
simultaneously.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.