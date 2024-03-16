President Ilham Aliyev's Expanded Meeting With Prime Minister Of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze Kicked Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's expanded
meeting over lunch with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze
has started, Azernews reports.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985109
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.