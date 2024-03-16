Migration Poses A Significant Demographic Challenge, Says UN Secgen's Ex-Special Envoy For West Africa

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Migration is a very serious demographic problem, former Special
Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa Ahmedou
Ould-Abdallah said during the panel session on "Regional
Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors" within the
framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
Ould-Abdallah emphasized the importance of local government in
ensuring the security of migrants, noting the precarious conditions
they often face due to unemployment, which makes them vulnerable to
exploitation by organized crime groups.
He stressed that the underlying issues driving migration, rather
than the migrants themselves, are the root causes that need to be
addressed.
The XI Global Baku Forum is currently underway, drawing
representatives from numerous countries and prestigious
international organizations. The forum, scheduled until March 16,
serves as a platform for global discussions on various pressing
issues, including climate change, food security, nuclear safety,
security concerns, and prospects for peace in a fragmented
world.
Additionally, discussions at the forum cover topics such as the
role of military and economic alliances in global governance,
regional perspectives, youth policy, resilience-building against
global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration
issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in
the age of drones and cyberweapons.
