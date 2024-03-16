President Ilham Aliyev: Georgia, Azerbaijan Always Stand By Each Other As Two Independent States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Georgia and Azerbaijan always stand by each other as two
independent states,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press
conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
“Our friendship and brotherhood are rooted in deep historical
ties. For centuries, our peoples have lived in conditions of
friendship and good neighborliness. On this strong foundation,
relations between the two countries have been established,” the
President of Azerbaijan underlined.
