               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev: Georgia, Azerbaijan Always Stand By Each Other As Two Independent States


3/16/2024 8:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Georgia and Azerbaijan always stand by each other as two independent states,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

“Our friendship and brotherhood are rooted in deep historical ties. For centuries, our peoples have lived in conditions of friendship and good neighborliness. On this strong foundation, relations between the two countries have been established,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search