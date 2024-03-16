Man Killed As Invaders Shell Community In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region has killed one man and wounded another.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed and one more injured by shelling in the Ocheretyne community," the post said.

The Russians this morning shelled Novoselivka Persha with heavy artillery, killing a 51-year-old man. Another man was injured and taken to the hospital.

On March 15, the Russian army injured a resident of the Donetsk region.