GCC Welcomes UN Resolution Against Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 16 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adoption of a resolution on measures to face Islamophobia.

In a press statement on Saturday, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the GCC supports all UN resolutions that condemn extremism and hatred towards religions.

He called on all countries to adopt national laws and policies to prevent and fight religious hatred and bring those involved in such acts to accountability.

The UNGA resolution, which was submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), includes condemning spreading hatred, promoting violence against Muslims and appointing an envoy to the UN tasked with fighting Islamophobia. (end)

