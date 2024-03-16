Aid Vessel Delivers Supplies To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- The aid vessel "Open Arms" Friday delivered 200 tons of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, inaugurating a sea route for aid from Cyprus to the hunger-stricken people in the enclave, which has been under relentless Israeli bombing since October 5, World Central Kitchen confirmed.The charity said in a statement Saturday that the ship, towing a barge loaded with food supplies and medicine, unloaded its cargo, and that aid was being prepared for distribution to Gazans, the Cyprus News Agency reported.The ship, which was supplied by the Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms, arrived in Gaza yesterday through a sea corridor off the coast of occupied Gaza, where Israel continued its aggression for the 162nd day in a row.