'This Is A New Era': Qatar Airways GCEO Outlines Vision, Plans For World-Class Airline

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer has outlined his vision and innovative plans for Qatar Airways stating that "this is a new era" for the world-class airline.

Speaking with CNBC, Qatar Airways GCEO reveals plans to launch a new first-class cabin. "We want to combine the experience from flying commercial and flying on private jet and develop something new which is the first class cabin," Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said.

He further added: "We are 70-80% ready. We are only finalizing colours, and small touches."

Along with this, Qatar Airways also announced that its redesigned premium 'Qsuite' will debut at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2024.

During the interview, the GCEO also revealed that Qatar Airways submitted a Request for Proposal (RFP) to Boeing and Airbus in what he described as a "big order" of aircraft.

"It will be very hard to choose between Airbus and Boeing, but this is why we released an RFP to create some competition between both suppliers and to give us the best offer that they can offer us," he stated.

He further added that the order will go through a process before being announced. "We need to make sure that we review the proposals or the submittals that we get from both Boeing and Airbus thoroughly, and make sure that the decision we make will benefit the airline," he said.

In light of the confidence crisis and challenges facing Boeing following the incident with Alaska Airlines, the GCEO said that he is 110% confident that Boeing makes safe planes.

"Let us give them time to make sure that the solution they have will cater for the safety of our passengers, and I'm certain that they're capable to do so."

On topics of competition in GCC's aviation landscape, such as Saudi Arabia's new entrant Riyadh Air, the Qatar Airways GCEO stated: "We don't feel pressured."

The GCEO further emphasized Qatar Airways' established foundation and its ever-growing number of loyal clients, further stating: "The way I see it [the] pressure is on Riyadh Air, to come in a market where they will have to compete with the best of the best. There is no pressure on us."