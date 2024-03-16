LS Polls: Tamil Nadu To Vote In Single Phase On April 19

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Lok Sabha elections will be held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 19.
All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in Delhi on Saturday.
The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
The Election Commission of India will open 24x7 control rooms in all the district magistrate's offices in the state for the polls.
The poll panel will also take stringent measures against children being used during the election campaign.
Further details are awaited.
