Lfwx FDCI: Malaika Exudes Femininity In Pastels, Rakul Goes Monochrome

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) It was all about feminity and bling as Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh took over the runway as showstoppers at the penultimate day of LFW x FDCI on Saturday.

Anushree Reddy showcased a collection called 'Bagh-e-Noor' drew inspiration from the opulence of the Nizami heritage and the natural beauty of the flora, fauna, and landscapes of its homeland.

Anushree described the collection as the“perfect ode to the summer bride.”

Ornate motifs inspired by Nizami gardens and architecture to the delicate beadwork, reminiscent of royal jewels. In a nod to the traditional handicrafts of that era, crafted embellishments, such as zardozi, resham thread work and gota-patti, add a touch of artisanal splendour, infusing each garment with a sense of heirloom charm.

The designer also said that she paid homage to the Nizami princesses of Hyderabad.

The collection featured zardozi, resham thread work and gota-patti and the colour palette parallels the hues of the Nizam's court featuring rich jewel-tones such as lustrous gold, azure blues, and verdant greens along with delicate pastels like rose and yellow.

From lehngas to flowing organza saris, every piece dripped of feminity.

Malaika walked as showstopper for Reddy. She said that it was“fantastic to walk for Anushree again.”

“It was such a beautiful collection. It feels like spring is here. Everything looks fresh and prettiness. All the pieces were timeless.”

Rakul walked for Ritika Mirchandani, where she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a monochrome ensemble made with dyed queen of pearls.

The actress said:“I have always loved her collection. I love this piece, it's beautiful and elegant. Each human has layers so does this outfit. I loved it.”