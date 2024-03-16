Centre Okays Rs 172 Crore Outlay For Sports Complex, Women's Entrepreneurship Centre In Nagaland

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Saturday said it has approved Rs 172.10 crore for a proposal for the development of a Multidisciplinary Sports Complex and Women Entrepreneurship Facilitation Centres in Nagaland.

The approved sports complex would aid not only in the development of much-needed sports infrastructure but also stimulate economic growth by acting as a possible medium for organising sports and recreational events in the state, an official said.

The Women Entrepreneurship Facilitation Centre would help women entrepreneurs in the state and generate market linkages for them.

The entrepreneurship centres are expected to benefit 3.25 lakh women comprising 3.16 lakh women belonging to minority communities.

Acknowledging the importance of inclusive and holistic infrastructure, the sports complex and the Women Entrepreneurship Centres have been sanctioned by the Ministry as community assets to boost development of the region.

The Ministry has also approved the allocation of Rs 92.34 crore to North Eastern Himalayan University (NEHU) for the construction of four hostels and one auditorium.

Established with the objective of disseminating knowledge via instructional and research facilities and paying special attention towards improvement of social and economic conditions in the hilly areas of the northeastern region, the University has been working towards intellectual, academic, and cultural advancement.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has taken the initiative of supporting the work and augmenting the university's growth by provision of this infrastructure facility.

The approved facilities will enable the university to accommodate more students from the far-flung areas of the northeast so that they complete their studies.

The infrastructure will directly benefit more than 1,200 students of the university who majorly belong to the minority communities.

This step is reflective of its commitment towards Vision 2047 for Viksit Bharat, the Ministry of Minority Affairs added.