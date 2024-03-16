36 Killed In Israeli Air Raid On Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, March 16 (IANS) At least 36 Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses said on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency that the Israeli aircraft targeted a house for the Tabatibi family, west of the Nuseirat camp, with a number of missiles, which led to its complete destruction and damage to neighbouring homes.

Medical sources told Xinhua that the Israeli raid resulted in the killing of 36 people, including children and pregnant women.

Meanwhile, Hamas-run government media office held the American administration, the international community, and Israel "fully responsible for the escalation of these crimes and massacres against defenceless civilians," Xinhua news agency reported.

The office called on in a statement all countries of the free world to put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocidal war".