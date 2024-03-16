TN: Second ‘World Classical Tamil Conference’ To Be Held In June 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that the second 'World Classical Tamil Conference' will be held in Chennai in June 2025.

The Chief Minister said that the Tamil Conference will be held for five days in June 2025. However, the dates will be announced later.

The Chief Minister said that his government has been taking up several measures for the promotion of Tamil language and culture.

He said that several awards were bestowed upon Tamil scholars, writers and artists by his government.

The Chief Minister said that the first 'World Classical Tamil Conference' was held in 2010 in Coimbatore when the DMK government was under Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

He added that the museum at Keezhadi was constructed for showcasing culture and knowledge of ancient Tamils.