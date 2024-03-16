Looking Forward To Playing Our Best Game, Says Captain Lanning Ahead Of DC's Second Straight WPL Final

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) After narrowly missing out on winning the title in the inaugural edition, Delhi Capitals will look to go one step further this year when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals had a near-perfect campaign this season, having won six and lost two in their eight league stage matches. They finished on top of the points table for the second consecutive time to secure direct qualification to the WPL final under Meg Lanning.

"It's pretty cool that we get the chance to do it again. We need to play well tomorrow, that's what it comes down to, that's what finals are all about," said Meg in the pre-final press conference on Saturday.

She further added, "It's about performing on the day and adapting on your feet and being able to play what's in front of you. The experience of last year helps in a way. We feel like we've been there before but it doesn't drive us in any different way."

Speaking about the summit clash against RCB, captained by Smriti Mandhana, Lanning said, "It's going to be a cracking game. We're really pumped for it, and excited to be involved. We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament."

"We've seen throughout the tournament that there's been some crazy cricket, some crazy finishes, so I'm expecting nothing less tomorrow. We're coming up against RCB who have played some excellent cricket. They've shown that they're able to play some great cricket when they're under the pump. It's a great challenge for our group and I've got full confidence that we'll be able to deliver," she concluded.