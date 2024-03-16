Ukrainian Hackers Attack Russia's Online Voting System - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) have crashed Russia's public services system, through which electronic voting in "presidential elections" is carried out.

A source in Ukrainian intelligence told this to Ukrinform.

"The Russian public services website is down. The voting system is down. The HUR's cyber specialists bypassed all protection systems. This will continue until the end of the voting," the source said.

In addition, attacks are carried out on the electronic services of the United Russia party.

"The work of the HUR's cyber specialists is ongoing," the source said.

A three-day voting at Russian "presidential elections" began on March 15.

