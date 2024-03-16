India, Bhutan Reaffirm Resolve To Strengthen 'Exceptional' Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Acknowledging that their exemplary ties of friendship were a source of strength, India and Bhutan reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen their collaboration across a range of sectors, including STEM, startups, trade, and infrastructure.

In a joint statement released on Saturday on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's visit to New Delhi that began on March 14, India conveyed that it remains committed to partnering with Bhutan in its quest to become a high-income nation.

In his first overseas visit after assuming office in January, PM Tobgay called on President Droupadi Murmu and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties that exist between the two countries," the statement read.

PM Tobgay thanked India for its development assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan (FYP), which he said, had immensely contributed to the socio-economic well-being of the people of his nation.

The Royal Government of Bhutan's 12th FYP from 2018-2023 was successfully implemented, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Congratulating the Himalayan kingdom's graduation from Least Developed Countries in December 2023, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to step up support for Bhutan's 13th FYP, including a request for the Economic Stimulus Program.

India's development assistance to Bhutan will focus on road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, and sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, skilling, and cultural preservation.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to expanding hydropower cooperation and directed their officials to hold expeditious consultations on implementation modalities for new projects.

They also expressed satisfaction with the progress in the construction of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project and looked forward to its commissioning in 2024.

Expanding the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership to non-hydro renewables, such as solar and wind as well as green initiatives for hydrogen and e-mobility besides energy efficiency and conservation measures, was also agreed upon.

The two countries recently signed a MoU on the Concessionary Financing of Rs 1,500 crore to Bhutan for Gyalsung, which is the National Service Program for skilling and leadership development of the youth.

Both sides agreed to strengthen and consolidate ties in the field of youth and sports development and noted the contribution of Indian teachers in strengthening STEM pedagogy in Bhutan.

Collaborations in new and emerging areas such as digital technology, startups, and STEM, along with partnerships in the education sector, were also discussed, in a bid to strengthen people-to-people relations that are at the heart of the India-Bhutan friendship.

The two sides lauded their partnership in the space technology sector, including technical capacity-building on remote sensing technology, organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation for Bhutan.

In addition, the development of rail and road connectivity and the upgradation of trade infrastructure for the seamless movement of people and goods were also welcomed.

The two nations recently made progress on opening additional points for immigration and trading routes.

The progress towards the establishment of two rail-links, Banarhat (West Bengal) - Samtse (Bhutan) and Kokrajhar (Assam) - Gelephu (Bhutan), was also noted.

Both sides agreed that they would expand the India-Bhutan partnership in the education sector, thereby strengthening the vibrant people-to-people relations.

Thanking PM Modi, PM Tobgay recalled the unique civilisational and historical ties of friendship and reiterated his government's commitment to working with India to strengthen bilateral ties.

On behalf of the King of Bhutan, he extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Bhutan at an early date, which was accepted by him.

Following his successful deliberations with top leaders in New Delhi, PM Tobgay will be traveling to Mumbai to meet the Governor of Maharashtra and Indian business leaders.