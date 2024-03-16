'Bhabiji...' Turns 9: Aasif, Rohitashv, Vidisha & Shubhangi Express Gratitude

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Vidisha Srivastava, and Shubhangi Atre-starrer popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has completed nine years, and the team celebrated the moment with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony.

To commemorate its ninth anniversary, Aasif and Vidisha had earlier visited to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The entire cast and crew came together on set for a cake-cutting ceremony.

Talking about the same, Aasif, who essays the role of Vibhuti said: "The love and enlightenment I have received for the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra are invaluable. I never thought I would portray a role for over nine years, yet 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has surpassed that mark and aims to endure indefinitely."

Rohitashv plays the character of Manmohan Tiwari.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he said: "I have a deep passion for the show, which has played a pivotal role in shaping my career and connecting me with an extraordinary audience. Portraying the character of Manmohan has been incredibly fulfilling."

Vidisha, who portrays Anita Bhabi said: "Every character has etched a special place in the audience's hearts, so much that the characters' catchphrases have become a part of daily conversation parlance. Wherever we go, our fans greet us with our funny dialogues, which are the best compliments for us."

Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi, added: "Essaying Angoori's character has made me a household name, and the character continues to be the audience's absolute favourite."

The show airs on &TV.