Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav joined the BJP on Saturday in presence of party's state President C. P. Joshi.

Among others, who joined the BJP, include the two district chiefs of Congress and former MLAs.

Karan Singh Yadav joined the BJP with along with former MLA Param Navdeep Singh, former independent MLA Suresh Tank, district chief Sushila Kanwar, former Congress Churu assembly candidate Pratap Poonia, Alwar district chief Balbir Chhillar, former RLP MLA Pukhraj Garg.

Soon after joining the BJP, Karan Singh Yadav said, "The situation of the Congress party is disappointing. The top leadership is least concerned. The state leadership does not have the power to make decisions. That's why we have joined the BJP."

"We will fulfill the dream of getting 400 seats for BJP and win all 25 seats in Rajasthan," he added.

Karan Singh Yadav resigned from the Congress' primary membership on Friday and held veteran party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh responsible for denial of ticket to him for the Lok Sabha polls.