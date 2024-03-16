Srinagar Man's Body Recovered From Jhelum After 17 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Body of a man, who had jumped in river Jhelum on February 29, was recovered on Saturday morning near Shalteng area of Srinagar, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Nazir Ahmed Matoo son of Ali Mohd Matoo, of Srinagar's Eidgah was recovered from river Jhelum near Shalteng bridge.
He said that Matoo had jumped in the Jehlum near Safa Kadal bridge on February 29.
The body has been shifted to a hospital and will be handed over to family after medico-legal formalities.
