Former Croatian President Emphasizes Importance Of Western Balkans For Europe Integration

Former Croatian President Ivo Josipović emphasized at the XI
Global Baku Forum that the Western Balkans play a crucial role in
completing Europe, Azernews reports.
Thus, he believes it is in the best interest of Europe to
integrate the Western Balkans into the European Union.
However, Josipović pointed out a caveat, noting that the
capabilities of both the European Union and specific Western Balkan
countries need to be considered. He stressed the need for the
European Union to adopt a more flexible approach regarding the
criteria for membership.
Josipović highlighted the tension between political and security
criteria and the Copenhagen criteria, both technically and
politically. He observed that while some EU member countries meet
these criteria, the EU lacks a coherent and unified security and
foreign policy, which he considers a weakness.
The XI Global Baku Forum brings together representatives from
numerous countries and esteemed international organizations, with
over 350 guests from more than 70 nations participating.
Running until March 16, the forum hosts discussions on various
global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for
COP29, threats to the current world order, security challenges,
peace prospects, strategies for stability in a fragmented world,
global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and significant
global threats such as climate change, food security, and nuclear
safety.
Additionally, discussions address the roles of military and
economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the
European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies,
resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural
resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and
emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and
cyberweapons.
