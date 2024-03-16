Zelensky On Second Anniversary Of Mariupol Theatre Airstrike: Every Murderer Must Be Held Accountable For Their Actions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the second anniversary of the Russian air strike on Mariupol Drama Theatre, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that every Russian murderer must be held accountable for their crimes.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in a post on Facebook

“Mariupol. Drama Theater. The letters 'Children.' Two years have passed... The world must remember everything Russia has done to Ukraine and Ukrainians, and each Russian murderer must be held accountable for their actions. We will ensure their accountability. Eternal memory to everyone whose lives were taken by Russian terror,” Zelensky said.

“Two years ago, an order was given to drop multi-tonne bombs on a civilian shelter, taking away the inalienable right to life of hundreds of people. The theatre was a food and water distribution center and a designated collection point for future evacuations. Ukrainian civilians hid there from the constant shelling and waited for evacuation. Women, children, the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, who were evacuated from the maternity hospital, died in the rubble. The building has now been destroyed in an attempt to conceal the crime. However, walls may be destroyed, but memories remain. We will not forget! There will be severe punishment for every war crime,” stressed Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Mariupol Drama Theatre, which people used as a shelter, was bombed by Russian aircraft on March 16, 2022. According to various estimates, between 300 and 600 people were killed.