Somali Army Troops Eliminate 7 Militia Chiefs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 16 (KUNA) -- Somali Army troops eliminated seven leaders and members of "al-khawarej" militia in a planned military operation.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported, on Saturday, that the military operation was carried out in coordination with the popular resistance in the town of Harar Tayari.

The raid, carried out according to intelligence information, targeted the militiamen on a main road, SONNA said, adding that the regulars seized and confiscated caches of arms in the operation.

The Somali Army has pursued, in coordination with the police and the paramilitary squads, military operations throughout the nation to eliminate "al-khawarej" militia.

Al-khawarej was previously called al-shabab, affiliated to the notorious organization Al-Qaeda. (end)

asm









MENAFN16032024000071011013ID1107984977