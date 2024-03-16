J&K: Authorities Expect Record-Breaking Voter Participation In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 16 (IANS) Authorities on Saturday said that they expect record-breaking voter participation in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Kashmir Valley.

V. K. Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) said that all preparations have been met while a record-breaking voter percentage in upcoming elections is expected.

“The ECI delegation, which recently concluded its J&K visit, also expressed their satisfaction with regard to the preparations.

“Once any directive is received, the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner”, the Divisional Commissioner said.

Talking about the security of candidates, he said that candidates will be provided due security as record-breaking voter turnout in the upcoming elections is expected.