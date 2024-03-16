J&K: Authorities Expect Record-Breaking Voter Participation In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 16 (IANS) Authorities on Saturday said that they expect record-breaking voter participation in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Kashmir Valley.
V. K. Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) said that all preparations have been met while a record-breaking voter percentage in upcoming elections is expected.
“The ECI delegation, which recently concluded its J&K visit, also expressed their satisfaction with regard to the preparations.
“Once any directive is received, the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner”, the Divisional Commissioner said.
Talking about the security of candidates, he said that candidates will be provided due security as record-breaking voter turnout in the upcoming elections is expected.
MENAFN16032024000231011071ID1107984968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.