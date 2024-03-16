Hajj Experts And Officials Expect 20% Growth In Ramadan Umrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Experts and officials in Qatar's Hajj and Umrah companies, travel agencies, and tourism agencies expect a significant growth in Umrah during Ramadan, with an increase in the number of pilgrims heading to the holy land, departing from Qatar, by up to 20 percent during the holy month, after witnessing a tangible increase in their numbers last year, supported by Qatari facilitations provided to residents in terms of obtaining family visas for their first-degree relatives, which enhanced the chances of their relatives obtaining a multiple-entry Saudi tourist visa for a full year.

They pointed out the extensive preparations made by Hajj and Umrah campaigns, travel agencies, and tourism agencies as part of their intensive preparations for the holy month, during which travel activities to the lands of the Two Holy Mosques usually intensify, with their rates reaching record highs. They confirmed that the majority of these trips are booked early, well before the start of Ramadan.

They added that they receive many inquiries daily about Umrah, which are expected to increase in the last ten days, and that there is a high demand for airline seats, by 60 percent, as well as for land travel, which accounts for 40 percent of the total number of pilgrims.

For his part, writer and economic expert Ahmed Aql, emphasized the importance of the Umrah season in stimulating the national economy, considering it one of the supporting activities and programs for the tourism sector and one of its main incentives, as Umrah is part of mobility tourism and an important source of tourist income in most Arab and Islamic countries, especially after the recent facilitations in obtaining visas provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to all residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The season contributes to activating bilateral movement, which in turn helps to grow the market, as was evident during the past year, which witnessed a significant increase in the number of visitors and pilgrims.

Aql expects the local market to grow by a rate ranging between 15-20 percent, thanks to the diverse activities hosted by Qatar, which have resulted in many receiving tourist visas, such as the Haya card, granted to visitors of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and the Doha Expo, among other major events. He added that the return of the implementation of these visas contributes significantly to stimulating the local market, as everyone can now perform Umrah rituals.

Aql believes that the aforementioned matters have played an active role in boosting demand for Umrah, thus stimulating the local economy, as bringing relatives and others has doubled the demand for Hajj and Umrah campaign services during the past period and the current season. This has also boosted bookings in the local goods market, due to the increased demand for Ihram garments and other necessities and clothes, purchased to perform the rituals, which undoubtedly supports and stimulates the national economy.

He pointed out that Umrah has common benefits that positively reflect on the exporting country of pilgrims and on the holy lands, especially during the holy month, specifically in the last ten days of Ramadan, where the booking ratio and demand increase significantly annually, seeking reward and compensation, leading to price hikes due to high demand. He noted that bookings for flight seats from Doha to Jeddah range between QR 2300-2600, while they may reach their peak in the last ten days to QR 4000, yet they sell out at a record time, while the prices of a shared room reach 4200 riyals, and QR 6000 for a single room, depending on its proximity to the holy mosque.