Russians Shell Seven Populated Areas In Kherson Region, Leaving Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders shelled seven settlements in the Kherson region, injuring two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian forces shelled Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Burhunka, Novovorontsovka, Sadove, Antonivka, and Kherson.

Six private houses, an educational institution, a garage, and a car were damaged.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of 15 March, Russians shelled the center of Kherson, leaving one person wounded.