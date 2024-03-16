Russians Shell Seven Populated Areas In Kherson Region, Leaving Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders shelled seven settlements in the Kherson region, injuring two people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
The Russian forces shelled Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Burhunka, Novovorontsovka, Sadove, Antonivka, and Kherson.
Six private houses, an educational institution, a garage, and a car were damaged. Read also:
Russian army loses
1,160 more soldiers in Ukraine over past 24 hours
Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of 15 March, Russians shelled the center of Kherson, leaving one person wounded.
