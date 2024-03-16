Missile Attack On Odesa: 40 Injured Remain In Hospitals, Nine Of Them In Critical Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, 40 people injured in a Russian missile attack are still receiving treatment, with nine of them remaining in critical condition.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"As of 9 am, 40 people injured in yesterday's missile attack are still receiving treatment in medical facilities. Nine of them remain in serious condition," he said.
The city and region are in mourning for the 20 people killed in the largest Russian terrorist attack in Odesa.
As reported by Ukrinform, 55 people were hospitalized in Odesa following a Russian missile attack on 15 March.
