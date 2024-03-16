               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US President Joseph Biden Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Novruz Holiday


3/16/2024 5:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the People of the United States, I send our warm wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan for a peaceful, prosperous, and joyful Novruz Bayram.

As we mark this season of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms our enduring commitment to the partnership between our nations and to a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will promote security across the region for generations to come. In the year ahead, I look forward to working with you to advance regional connectivity and expand economic growth.

Novruz Mubarak!

Sincerely,

Joseph R. Biden

President of the United States of America"

MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984910

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search