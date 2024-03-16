US President Joseph Biden Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President.
On behalf of the People of the United States, I send our warm
wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan for a peaceful,
prosperous, and joyful Novruz Bayram.
As we mark this season of renewal and reflection, the United
States reaffirms our enduring commitment to the partnership between
our nations and to a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, which will promote security across the region for
generations to come. In the year ahead, I look forward to working
with you to advance regional connectivity and expand economic
growth.
Novruz Mubarak!
Sincerely,
Joseph R. Biden
President of the United States of America"
