Defense Ministry Reports Azerbaijan Army Conducts Kettlebell Lifting Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister
of Defense, the kettlebell lifting championship was held among
servicemen at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan
Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Defense.
“First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids,
who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of
silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.
Before the start of the championship, the teams were drawn, and
the championship's objectives and safety regulations were conveyed.
The importance of such competitions in terms of increasing
servicemen's interest in sports was emphasized.
The competitions that involved 43 servicemen were held in 6
weight categories without strain and in a push.
According to the overall results of the championship held with
the participation of 9 teams, the teams“Land Forces”,“Air Force”,
and“Naval Forces” took first, second and third places,
respectively.
At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded honorary
diplomas, cups, and diplomas, as well as a photo was taken,” the
ministry said.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984909
