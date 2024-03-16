Defense Ministry Reports Azerbaijan Army Conducts Kettlebell Lifting Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, the kettlebell lifting championship was held among servicemen at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

“First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

Before the start of the championship, the teams were drawn, and the championship's objectives and safety regulations were conveyed. The importance of such competitions in terms of increasing servicemen's interest in sports was emphasized.

The competitions that involved 43 servicemen were held in 6 weight categories without strain and in a push.

According to the overall results of the championship held with the participation of 9 teams, the teams“Land Forces”,“Air Force”, and“Naval Forces” took first, second and third places, respectively.

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded honorary diplomas, cups, and diplomas, as well as a photo was taken,” the ministry said.