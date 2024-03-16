Georgia's PM Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in
Azerbaijan on an official visit, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.