Former President Of Montenegro Asserts That The EU's Enlargement Policy Is Stagnant

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Former Montenegro President Milo Đukanović highlighted at the XI Global Baku Forum's panel session on "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood," Azernews report, that the European Union's enlargement policy is currently at a standstill.

Đukanović pointed out political obstacles, including discussions surrounding East-West integration, and noted the EU's suspension of its expansion plans, identifying this as a significant issue. He emphasized the importance for the EU to prioritize concerns for its neighboring countries, warning of potential negative consequences for its future if this is not addressed.

It's worth mentioning that the XI Global Baku Forum has attracted representatives from various countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 nations in attendance.

The forum, scheduled until March 16, encompasses discussions on various global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the emerging world order, security concerns, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and significant global threats like climate change, food security, and nuclear safety.

Additionally, the forum will address topics such as the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and cyberweapons.