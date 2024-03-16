Former President Of Montenegro Asserts That The EU's Enlargement Policy Is Stagnant

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Former Montenegro President Milo Đukanović highlighted at the XI
Global Baku Forum's panel session on "Regional Perspectives: The
European Union and Neighborhood," Azernews report, that the
European Union's enlargement policy is currently at a
standstill.
Đukanović pointed out political obstacles, including discussions
surrounding East-West integration, and noted the EU's suspension of
its expansion plans, identifying this as a significant issue. He
emphasized the importance for the EU to prioritize concerns for its
neighboring countries, warning of potential negative consequences
for its future if this is not addressed.
It's worth mentioning that the XI Global Baku Forum has
attracted representatives from various countries and esteemed
international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70
nations in attendance.
The forum, scheduled until March 16, encompasses discussions on
various global issues, including the outcomes of COP28 and
preparations for COP29, threats to the emerging world order,
security concerns, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a
fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's
challenges, and significant global threats like climate change,
food security, and nuclear safety.
Additionally, the forum will address topics such as the roles of
military and economic alliances in global governance, regional
perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its
neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global
challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration
issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in
the era of drones and cyberweapons.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.