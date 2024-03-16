Georgian PM Visits Grave Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has visited the
Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and
founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar
Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the Great Leader's grave, Azernews reports.
The Georgian PM also put flowers at the grave of prominent
ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.