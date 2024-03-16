Georgian PM Visits Grave Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the Great Leader's grave, Azernews reports.

The Georgian PM also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.