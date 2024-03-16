Azerbaijan Oil Prices Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil slid by $0.65,
settling at $87.74, Azernews reports.
"Azeri Light" crude oil price reached its lowest level on April
21, 2020, at 15.81 US dollars per barrel, and its highest price was
recorded in July 2008, at 149.66 US dollars per barrel.
It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price of
one barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars.
Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6%
compared to the indicator of 2021.
In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price of
one barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.