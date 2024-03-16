Urgent: At Least 36 Killed Today In Israeli Airstrike On Central Gaza

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 16 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 36 Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded, in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses said today.– NNN-WAFA

