Kuwait Oil Rises To USD 85.03 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by 64 cents to reach USD 85.03 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 84.39 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude edged down by nine cents to settle at USD 85.33 pb. Those of Intermediate West Texas crude lost 17 cents, settling at USD 81.09 a barrel. (end) aam

