Muslim World League Welcomes Appointment Of UN Envoy For Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 16 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Muslim World League has applauded the adoption of a resolution to combat Islamophobia and the appointment of a special UN envoy concerned with the issue.

The Secretary-General of the association Dr. Mohammad Al-Eissa said in a press statement, late on Thursday, that the world is witnessing a worrying escalation of hate speech, its slogans and its methods, threatening the world peace and the harmony of its national societies.

He called for a remedial response to this discourse through effective national and international legislation that criminalizes it and classifies it as a threat to national and international stability.

He affirmed that Islam is the religion of mercy, tolerance, justice and peace, adding that Islam is not represented by those who deviate from its principles and values.

Al-Eissa reiterated the support of the Muslim World League for combating extremist ideas and encouraging the values of peace, coexistence and mutual respect between followers of religions and civilizations. (end)

