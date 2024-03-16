Arab Parliament Stresses Ending War, Conflicts In Arab Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 16 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament President Adel Al-Asoumi stressed on Saturday the necessity to end conflicts and war in the Arab region, which claimed innocent lives and displaced others.

This came in a statement issued by the Arab Parliament on the occasion of celebrating Arab Human Rights Day which falls on March 16, which is also the day the Arab Charter on Human Rights came into force.

What is the Israeli occupation forces are committing in Gaza Strip contradicts the most basic human rights rules advocated by the West, stated Al-Asomi, describing the war in the Strip as "a genocidal war against a defenseless nation that history has never witnessed before".

He called for the necessity of preserving the rights of Arabs, which does not stop at political rights, commending Arab efforts made to develop and advance the human rights system by launching strategies and initiatives that contribute to strengthening the mechanisms of joint Arab action in the field of human rights.

Al-Asoumi reiterated the Arab Parliament's support and solidarity with these human rights movements and its stand against any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries under the pretext of human rights. (end)

