LFW X FDCI: Sara, Shruti And Fatima Pump Up Star Power As Showstoppers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March (IANS) The fourth day for LFW x FDCI began with star power, with personalities such as Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan and Fatima Sana Sheikh walked as showstoppers.

Sara exuded royalty as she walked the runway for designer Varun Chakkilam's collection called 'Lenora'.

Talking about his showstopper, Chakkilam told IANS:“She is the perfect muse to walk the ramp for this collection because to us, she represents light, purity and creativity. Her personality is in absolute sync with our collection inspiration.”

The ensemble that Sara wore took 1,000 hours said the designer.

Sara added:“It feels very good. What was really nice while it was a traditional blended with modernity. Sara could be Sara.”

Following Sara, came Shruti, who strutted the runway in a pastel hues lehenga for Sakshi Bhati.

For the label Vika, it was Fatima, who took over the spotlight.

“She was stunning and beautiful,” said the designer Arvind Ampula of label Vika, about her muse.

Talking about sauntering on the runway in a bright purple ensemble, Fatima said:“Actually, this is the first walk ever for LFW. I was very excited not nervous because I loved what I wore and I was very comfortable in what I was walking in.”