US Senate Slows Down Passing Of Tiktok Ban Bill

Washington, USA: The US Senate has slowed down the approval process for a bill to ban the TikTok app, with lawmakers considering the legislation cautiously after it was passed by the House of Representatives.

The approval of the bill by a vast majority in the House and the support of US President Joe Biden for the move raised concerns about banning the app, which is used by 170 million people in the United States.

However, the hopes of TikTok critics for swift approval by the Senate evaporated as prominent members of the Senate said that the bill would follow the usual legislative process, which could take months.

Passing legislation of this magnitude is extremely challenging in a presidential election year, with supporters of the bill expecting it to remain in the Senate without any approval.

Western governments have expressed concerns about TikTok's growing popularity, saying that the Chinese entity owning it could use it as a means to spread its propaganda, a claim denied by the app's administration and Beijing.