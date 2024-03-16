Tunisian Coast Guard Rescues 34 Illegal Migrants From Drowning In The Mediterranean

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis, Tunisia: The Tunisian coast guard announced the rescue of 34 illegal migrants and the recovery of two bodies off the coast of the city of Zarzis, southeast of the country, adding that they continue to search for another 34 missing individuals whose fate remains unknown after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank in the Mediterranean Sea.

The coast guard, in a statement, mentioned that the naval units of the national guard in the Zarzis region succeeded in thwarting an attempt to illegally cross maritime borders and rescued 34 migrants of different nationalities, retrieving the bodies of two drowning victims.

Meanwhile, survivors, in statements after reaching the Tunisian coast, said that their number when they set off from the shores of a neighboring country was about seventy people before their boat sank, confirming that they sought help from the Tunisian coast guard after realizing that their fate was drowning.

It is worth noting that many of the illegal migration journeys departing from the Libyan coast aboard overcrowded boats carrying individuals from sub-Saharan Africa often end in drowning in Tunisian territorial waters.