Auction Timings At Souq Waqif During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif has announced the schedule for several auctions held in the area during Ramadan.

In a series of posts shared on social media, Souq Waqif stated that the auctions for birds and antiques will take place after Tarawih prayer every Friday.

Birds auction will take place in the bird market, while the auction for antiques will be held opposite the Arumaila Hotel.

Truffle auctions at Souq Waqif have also been moved to 8:30 pm every Friday in the Eastern Square.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, stores in Souq Waqif are open from 8 am to 12 pm for the morning period, and from Iftar time to 1 am. Restaurants in the area will be open during the period of Iftar until Suhoor time.

Souq Waqif remains one of the top spots for residents and tourists as several activities have been rolled out in the area during the holy month. The eastern square of Souq Waqif is among the various locations in the country where the traditional firing of the Iftar cannon occurs. Gifts are distributed to children in the area before launching the Iftar cannon. In a video shared on Instagram, it captioned: "How beautiful it is to put smiles and joy on children's faces!"