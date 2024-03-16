Army Nabs Suspicious Person Near Loc In J&K’S Rajouri

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 16 (IANS) The Army, on Friday, arrested one suspicious person near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
“The person was nabbed in Nowshera sector of the LoC, late Friday night,” officials said.
“He is shifted to a nearby army camp where questioning is going on,” he added.
There was no official word on whether any weapon was recovered from the possession of the nabbed person.
