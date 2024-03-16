Mobil 1 Marks 50Th Anniversary With Celebratory Racing Liveries Throughout 2024 Motorsports Season

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mobil 1TM motor oil, this year the brand will showcase more than 40 iconic, specially-designed liveries and paint schemes on the track throughout the 2024 motorsports season.

These liveries – which will be seen within IMSA, WEC, Formula 1, NASCAR, NHRA, MotoGP and more – use distinct design elements, including anniversary gold, both signifying 50 years of the Mobil 1 brand and embodying the dynamic relationships between Mobil 1 and its collaborators. Each paint scheme reflects the spirit of the Mobil 1 brand and an ongoing commitment to growing and maintaining meaningful track-to-road relationships, which is at the heart and soul of the brand.

Mobil 1 motor oils have long been the choice for preeminent race teams competing in the most demanding and popular motorsports series around the globe. Today, Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil continues to be relied upon for its ability to deliver exceptional engine performance and protection under some of the most extreme conditions. Automotive technicians, race car drivers, team owners, and some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers can speak to the advanced technology of Mobil 1 lubricants.

“We are thrilled to bring these special paint schemes to life for such a historic anniversary of the Mobil 1 brand,” said Robert Shearer, Director of Global Sponsorships on behalf of Mobil 1.“These liveries exemplify our collaborations in lubricant innovation in the world of motorsports. Together, we've crafted livery designs that not only pay homage to the 50-year legacy of the Mobil 1 brand, but also capture the essence of speed, performance and teamwork. We can't wait for fans to join us in the love of racing and witness the culmination of our collaborative efforts on the racetrack throughout the rest of the year.”

At Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Cadillac, golden liveries will hit the track for teams and OEMs, including Vasser Sullivan Racing (Lexus Racing), Cadillac Racing, Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports, Kellymoss with Riley (Porsche Motorsport North America), and Porsche Penske Motorsport.

With more added throughout the season, initial 50th anniversary liveries and iconography will be seen at the following upcoming race series on sponsored teams:



Oracle Red Bull Racing (Formula 1)

Stewart-Haas Racing (NASCAR Cup Series)

23XI Racing (NASCAR Cup Series)

Tony Stewart Racing (NHRA)

Red Bull KTM (MotoGP)

Porsche Penske Motorsport (WEC and IMSA)

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team (Formula E)

Mobil 1 Porsche SuperCup At the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with BBI Autosport

In continuing to commemorate the 50th anniversary, fans should also look for a short film featuring former Formula 1 racer & Oracle Red Bull Racing ambassador, David Coulthard, who guides the audience through the Mobil 1 brand's evolution, collaborations, and achievements. The video is available for viewing here .

Additional initiatives across partnerships, motorsports, and events will be shared through the year as the brand continues to celebrate its legacy and what's next. For coverage of Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Cadillac as well as upcoming gold liveries and paint schemes, visit @mobil1racing on Instagram and X all year-long.

