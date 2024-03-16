Over 32,000 Suzuki Wagonr Vehicles In Sri Lanka Recalled

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Over 32,000 Suzuki WagonR vehicles in Sri Lanka have been recalled after Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan announced a Safety recall related to the fuel system of the Japanese Suzuki WagonR model range.

As the sole distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Sri Lanka, Associated Motorways (Private) Limited (AMW) said it is taking active steps to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Suzuki WagonR owners.

The safety recall is a proactive measure to rectify fuel impurity blockages within the fuel system, specifically to address inaccurate fuel readings in the Instrument Cluster Panel.

Unattended, this could lead to engine stalling due to a lack of proper warning indications for insufficient fuel. Affected models include the Suzuki WagonR Premium, Suzuki WagonR FX/FZ, Suzuki Spacia and the Suzuki Stingray.

The safety recall affects approximately 32,500 Suzuki WagonR vehicles in Sri Lanka, of which around 3,800 vehicles have already been recalled and attended to.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to visit on computers or mobile phones and input their respective chassis number and check if their vehicle is part of the recall.

This website will provide detailed information on the recall process and instructions on how owners are to proceed.

Upon confirmation of their vehicle's inclusion in the recall, owners are encouraged to contact the AMW Contact Centre on 0117 609609 to secure a booking for the recall activity. The recall and part replacement will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis only at AMW locations specified by the contact centre.

AMW would like to reassure customers that the part replacement will be provided free of charge, ensuring peace of mind for Suzuki WagonR owners. The safety and satisfaction of our customers remain our top priority, and AMW is committed to resolving this issue swiftly and efficiently.