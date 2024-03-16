Housing Finance Solutions From Vridhi Home Finance Now Available On Bajaj Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Markets has partnered with Vridhi Home Finance, a leading NBFC to enable its users to benefit from affordable home loans and smart refinancing options. As a significant step towards driving homeownership for individuals across income brackets, this partnership ensures financial accessibility for all.



Vridhi Home Finance is now available on Bajaj Markets





With a mission to cater to first-time home buyers, growing families, and individuals seeking to upgrade their living spaces, Vridhi Home Finance on Bajaj Markets offers:



Competitive Interest Rates: Starting at 12% per annum

Flexible Loan Amounts: Up to Rs. 25 Lakhs to comfortably finance one's dream home Extended Repayment Tenure: Up to 12 years, reducing the monthly instalment





Existing homeowners with high-interest mortgage burdens can also tap into the Home Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT) facility to reduce monthly payments and save on overall interest costs.





Bajaj Markets prioritises user-friendliness and transparency throughout the process. This partnership reaffirms Bajaj Markets' commitment to becoming India's one-stop financial supermarket. Their platform continues to expand its offerings, providing customers with a diverse range of loans, cards, insurance, investments, and payment solutions from top-tier financial brands. One can easily apply for any of these financial solutions through the Bajaj Markets app or website.





About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.





Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer“India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.





Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data &

Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets websit or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience“India ka Financial Supermarket”.